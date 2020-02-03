Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Edo says no fewer than 53 suspects were arrested in 2019 for unlawful possession of firearms.

Mr Lawan Jimeta, the Edo Commissioner for Police (CP) disclosed this on Monday in Benin while briefing newsmen.

Jimeta said that the arrest was from the 32 cases reported within the period, adding that 18 of the cases had been charged to court with 17 suspects, while four of the cases were still under investigation.

He also disclosed that 55 suspects were arrested within the period for obtaining through false pretense in 51 reported cases, with 47 of the cases and 49 suspects charged to court, and seven cases still under investigation.

He further disclosed that 156 suspects were arrested by the command within the period for stealing.

He explained that the figure was from 175 reported cases, adding that 122 of the cases and 114 suspects had been charged to court, with 46 of the cases still under investigation.

“The command arrested 26 suspects for house breaking, from the 40 cases reported to us.

“We have charged 25 of the cases as well as 25 suspects involved in the crime to court, and we still have 23 pending.

“Similarly, we arrested 23 suspects for burglary from 32 cases brought before us. 17 of the cases have been charged to court, 20 suspects also charged to court, and 15 cases under investigation.

The CP further disclosed that five cases of arson were reported within the period under review and all five cases were still under investigation.

He said that seven suspects were arrested for attempted murder, with six of the suspects already in court.

He said that the figure was from the six reported cases in 2019, adding that five of the cases have been charged to court and one case is still pending.

Jimeta said that within the period under review, the command recovered 13 pump action, 71 pistols, 12 English made barrel guns, 76 cut to size guns and 42 locally made guns.

He further said that 129 live ammunitions, 954 live cartridges, 14 different vehicles as well as N621,890 were recovered within the period.

