Police arrest 26 suspected kidnappers in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command said on Friday it has arrested 26 suspected kidnappers who specialized in terrorising communities in the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, stated this while parading the suspects in Yola, the state capital.

Nguroje said the suspects including a minor were members of a notorious gang terrorising people in Gombi, Maiha and Fufore local government areas of the state.

He said: “The police in collaboration with hunters arrested 26 members of a kidnapping syndicate.

“Among the suspects is a minor (name withheld) who was arrested at Wuro Ladde village in Maiha.

“He specialised in providing information and supply of food to the gang.”

The command spokesman added that the police also busted a four-man syndicate who specialised in a car theft at Jimeta modern market, saying three vehicles were recovered from the suspects.

He said that investigation into the case was ongoing, adding that the suspects would be charged to court. (NAN)

