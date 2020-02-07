Breaking News
Translate

Police arrest 26 suspected kidnappers in Adamawa

On 12:25 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ondo Police, Checkpoint killing

The Adamawa State Police Command said on Friday it has arrested 26 suspected kidnappers who specialized in terrorising communities in the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, stated this while parading the suspects in Yola, the state capital.

Nguroje said the suspects including a minor were members of a notorious gang terrorising people in Gombi, Maiha and Fufore local government areas of the state.

He said: “The police in collaboration with hunters arrested 26 members of a kidnapping syndicate.

“Among the suspects is a minor (name withheld) who was arrested at Wuro Ladde village in Maiha.

“He specialised in providing information and supply of food to the gang.”

The command spokesman added that the police also busted a four-man syndicate who specialised in a car theft at Jimeta modern market, saying three vehicles were recovered from the suspects.

He said that investigation into the case was ongoing, adding that the suspects would be charged to court. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!