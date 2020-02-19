Police arrest 10 suspected cattle rustlers, others in Sokoto

Kindly Share This Story:

The Sokoto State Police Command said on Wednesday it has arrested at least 10 suspected cattle rustlers in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, told journalists the suspects were reported on February 12 at Kwanni police station by the owners of the cattle.

According to him, the cattle rustlers conspired and invaded some houses and stole 24 sheep, 11 cows, and eight goats.

Kaoje said the animals were loaded in one Ford vehicle, with Registration Number Sokoto: AA 344 BLE.

He said: “Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted that they stole the animals from the houses of the owners in Bodinga and Dange/Shunnu local government areas of Sokoto.

“However, all the 24 sheep, eight goats, 11 cows, and three motorcycles were recovered in their possession.

“The suspects also offered a bribe in the sum of N700,000 to the police patrol team to allow them to escape, but they refused and got them arrested.”

The police commissioner added that the command had also arrested another man, who allegedly involved in cattle rustling and acted as an informant to bandits at the Goronyo axis of the state.

He said in the course of the investigation, 41 cattle were recovered in the suspect’s house, while the owners are currently being identified with the help of the information supplied by the suspect.

The police commissioner also said the command on February 11, intercepted a vehicle at Kwannawa area during a routine check, adding that the occupants immediately disembarked from the vehicle and took to their heels.

“Upon search of the vehicle, four AK 47 rifles were recovered, concealed inside the Golf car with Registration Number: YAB 928 GB, following credible intelligence, efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects,” he said.

Kaoje also told journalists the command on January 30, arrested a suspect with a stick and a gun with which he allegedly used to block the road to rob a motorcyclist. (NAN)

