Police arraigns music artist Iyanya, over alleged car theft

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

A Nigerian Musician and performer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known by his stage name Iyanya, has been arraigned before a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere over alleged car theft.

Iyanya who rose to fame after winning the first season of Project Fame West Africa and best known for his hit single “Kukere”, is facing a count charge of stealing, preferred against him, by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU).

Also read:

The police had filed the charge against the singer since March 15, 2019, before Justice, Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile and his arraignment was adjourned six times after the charge marked LD/9024c/2019, was filed due to his persistence failure to appear before the court, despite been served with the charge and hearing notice.

Iyanya was however compelled to take his plea on February 4, after Justice Okikiolu-Ighile, threatened to invoke the power of the court to ensure his attendance in court to take his plea on the alleged offence. Eventually, the music artist appeared before the court on February 4, 2020, and took his plea. The prosecutor, a Superintendent of Police, Mr Chukwu Agwu, told the court that Iyanya dishonestly converted to his personal use or of another person a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep marked MAVINIY, with Chassis and number JTEBX7FJ7EK165480 and engine number 2TR1385954.

Agwu told the court that the said vehicle belongs to the complainant, ‘The Temple Management Company Limited, represented by a lawyer, Ayodeji Olomojobi.

The prosecutor told the court that Iyanya committed the offence sometimes in September 2018.

He said that the offence committed by the defendant is contrary to Sections 278(1) (b), 279(1)(2) and punishable under Section 285(10) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, filed against him.

In view of his plea, Agwu, urged the court to remand the defendant in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), pending the hearing and determination of his bail application. Responding, the musician’s lawyer, A. Williams, pleaded with the court not to remand his client in the custody of the NCS and urged the court to release the musician to him that he undertakes to produce him in court on the next adjourned day. Following the submission of both the prosecutor and Iyanya’s lawyer, undertaken to produce him in court at the next adjourned date, Justice Okikiolu-Ighile released him to his counsel. Vanguard She, however, adjourned the case until February 27, for ruling on his bail application and March 17, for the commencement of trial.

Kindly Share This Story: