Police arraign woman for allegedly ‘sprinkling liquid’ on businessman’s premises

A 45-year-old woman, Funmilayo Shotayo, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court, Ogudu, Lagos for allegedly sprinkling ”liquid”, suspected to be urine on the premises of a businessman.

Shotayo, who resides in Ogunlana Street, Ketu, Lagos, is charged with breach of the peace.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution counsel, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Shotayo committed the offence on Jan. 3 at 10 a.m., at No. 25, Ogunlana St., Ketu in Lagos.

He alleged that Shotayo had an altercation with the complainant, Oluwatosin Esan, a day before the incident and she threatened to deal with him.

Ihiehie alleged that at about 10 a.m., neighbours caught Shotayo, sprinkling ”liquid”, suspected to be urine on the premises of Esan.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 166(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 166 prescribes a two-year jail term for breach of peace.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Feb. 25 for mention.

