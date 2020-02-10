Police arraign man, 47, for alleged fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

The police, on Monday, arraigned a man, Ilesanmi Moses, 47, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged fraud.

The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conversion of a van to his personal use and fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offense on Jan. 31, 2019 at about 10 a.m. at Housing Estate in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant, by fraudulent means, converted a Vaux Hall Astra Van valued N680,000 given to him by the complainant, Mr. Asaolu Olorunkemi for commercial business to his personal use.

Akinwale also alleged that the defendant by false pretext obtained the Van from the complainant and ran away with it.

He noted that the offenses contravened Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His counsel, Mr. Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant him bail with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegboye adjourned the case until March 6 for hearing.

