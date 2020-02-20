Police arraign headteacher for defrauding friend of £28,000

Kindly Share This Story:

Onozure Dania

A headteacher at Saint Peter’s Anglican School in Ogun State, Christiana Ikara, who allegedly defrauded her friend of 31 years of £28,000 under the false guise of helping her purchase properties was on Thursday arraigned at the Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Igbosere.

Ikara 55, who connived with her sons to defraud her friend, was arraigned by the police on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, obtaining under false pretence and fraud before Magistrate B. I. Bakare.

The prosecutor, George Nwosu, told the court that the defendant and others now at large, committed the offences sometimes in April last year.

He said the defendant obtained the sum of £28,000, which is equivalent to N13,400,000, from the complainant, one Mrs Isoken Ilekhuoba, under the guise of helping her purchase properties which she knew was false.

Nwosu said: “The defendant obtained the said money from Ilekhuoba, promising to help her purchase a two flat bungalow and a three-bedroom flat which she knew to be false.

“Ikara, with intent to defraud, stole the said money, by false presence.”

According to him, the offence is contrary to Section 280 and punishable under Sections 411, 413 and 287, of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Emmanuel Okedi, urged the court to grant his client’s bail in liberal terms as she was still presumed innocent.

He said: “The defendant is a senior and responsible citizen.”

However, Nwosu urged the court to give the defendant very stringent bail conditions to ensure she attends court proceedings.

Consequently, Magistrate Bakare granted her bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one of the sureties should deposit the sum of N250,000, with the court’s registrar.

Bakare also ordered that the second surety must be a landowner and the two sureties must be residents of Lagos State.

He adjourned the case till March 24 for mention.

