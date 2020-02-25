Police arraign ‘fake cop’ over alleged theft of N1.5m

Kindly Share This Story:

Onozure Dania

A 37-year-old man, Chinwendu Ihenachor, who allegedly disguised as a police officer and stole the sum of N1.5 million, was on Tuesday arraigned at the Lagos Magistrate’s Court, Igbosere.

Ihenachor was arraigned by the police on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and impersonation.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Jimoh Joseph, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences on January 7, at 6:30 a.m. at 12, Oladehinde Fagbemi Street, Fagbinle, Lagos.

According to Joseph, the defendant presented himself as a member of the Nigeria police force to commit the crime.

The prosecutor said: “He used the false identity to steal the sum of N1.5 million from the complainant, Mr. Babatunji Adekugbe.”

The offences, Joseph said are punishable under Sections 78 (2), 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Mr. Emmanuel Ikedi, urged the court to grant his client’s bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate A. O. Alogba granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case till March 27 for mention.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: