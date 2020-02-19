Police arraign 4 men over alleged possession of charms

Kindly Share This Story:

The police on Wednesday arraigned four persons in a Magistrates’ Court in Life Camp, Abuja, over alleged criminal trespass, possession of charms and attempt to commit theft.

The police charged Zakariah Micheal, 27, bus conductor, Lugbe Abuja; Monday Onoja,32, driver, Airport Road, Abuja; Ocholi Adoion, 41, Mpape Abuja and Victor Bebesei, 49 Warri, Delta with joint act, criminal trespass, attempt to commit an offence of theft and possession of charms.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike of FCT Command, said a patrol team of police apprehended the defendants at the crime scene and reported the matter at the police station on Feb.7.

The prosecutor alleged that at about 1 a.m., the four defendants conspired, drove a Toyota Camry with registration number ABJ 559 FH, to the residence of Murtala Mohammed and other occupants in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

He alleged that the first defendant Michael scaled the fence with the intention to steal their properties while the second defendant, Onoja was arrested with bags containing a huge quantity of charms.

He said that the third and fourth defendants, Adoion and Bebesei took to their heels when policemen arrived but were eventually apprehended.

Ejike further told the court that the vehicle, an ark-saw, cutlass and charms which the defendants intended to use during their operation were also recovered.

He said during police investigation, the four defendants admitted to the crimes.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 79, 348, 290 and 217 of the Penal Code law.

The four defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.

Chief Magistrate Celestine Odo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Odo ordered that each of the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and should have a valid means of identification.

He adjourned the case until March 10, for hearing.

