An activist couple on Friday decided to spend their Valentine’s Day to demonstrate detest for the construction of a canal. An activist in the bed told DW the stunt finally raised global awareness of the canal’s environmental impacts.

Climate activist Mayra Wojciechowicz thought of no worthier way to spend Valentine’s Day than jumping into bed to protect the environment. But her bed was on top of the site of a planned canal project.

ALSO READ: Couple in court for allegedly assaulting landlady over rent refunds

Poland is preparing to dig a waterway to construct a canal in the north of the country despite concerns being flagged in the European Union that it could harm the environment.

“Tenderness is our response to this illegal action,” said Wojciechowicz, who lay in the bed next to fellow protester Rudolf Robak.

“Greed, failure to respect nature, selfishness, lack of imagination, endless rivalry and lack of responsibility have reduced the world to the status of an object that can be cut into pieces, used up and destroyed,” added the activist, quoting Polish Nobel prize-winning author Olga Tokarczuk.

The organizers of the protest, Camp for the Vistula Split, said it was inspired by Tokarczuk’s words in her lecture, “The Tender Narrator.”

Tokarczuk is known for her criticisms of the country’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party’s policies on Poland’s judiciary and rule of law.

[dw]

Vanguard News Nigeria.