Pogba: Keane tells Man United to sell controversial star

Roy Keane has urged former side Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba this summer to avoid being further ridiculed.

Agent Mino Raiola has recently been involved in a war of words with United, meanwhile, most recently accusing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of talking out of turn on the midfielder’s future.

Juventus are in talks over a move for Pogba later this year, while Real Madrid are also believed to hold an interest, and Keane has told United to cut their losses and cash in.

“If it’s not right for the club and people are almost laughing at you, these agents, let these lads go,” he told Sky Sports News.

“Look at the bigger picture. We’re talking about a great club like Manchester United. Don’t go chasing after these agents and these players who, I think, the bottom line, don’t really want to be at the club.

“The agents don’t want them to be there, I don’t think Pogba wants to be there. Just shake hands and say, ‘Off you go’. He’ll go this summer. He’ll go in the summer, 100%.”

