Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Africa’s leading influencer and content trading platform, Plaqad, has announced the launch of its influencer programme in Mali, Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Togo, Cameroon and other French-speaking African countries.

Aptly named the Plaqad Francophone Influencer Programme, the programme is an exclusive community of French-speaking influencers and social media trendsetters across Africa.

The Plaqad Francophone Programme, we will help brands navigate the unique culture, language and other factors that have made previous influencer collaborations in the region a long tortuous journey.

Francophone Africa consists of 21 countries including Mali Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, Benin Republic and others, a growing population of over 400 million people, and millions of young social media users and remarkable content creators.

According to the World Bank, by 2021, 62.5% of Africa’s fastest-growing economies will be in Francophone Africa. Clearly, the region represents a significant growth opportunity for agencies, and brands seeking to reach and engage a wider audience and penetrate the market.

It is for this reason that Plaqad presents this initiative as an opportunity for brands looking to expand their marketing footprints in the region.

READ ALSO:

“Plaqad Francophone Influencer Programme is in line with our mission to help brands ‘Make their voice heard’. Through this initiative, Plaqad seeks to connect these brands with credible African french-speaking influencers, by breaking down the culture and language barrier, and helping them tap into the fast-growing economy.”

Founded in 2017 by Ayeni Adekunle as a content trading platform, today, Plaqad is one of the biggest online hubs and marketplaces for social media influencers, content creators and publishers who help brands get huge visibility and reach their target audiences.

To join the Plaqad Francophone Programme, visit www.plaqad.com/francophone

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: