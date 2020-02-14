Place Ize-Iyamu, EPM under surveillance, Edo govt urges security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has called on all relevant security agencies to place the former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and other members of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) under close surveillance in order to put an end to the sudden rise in the use of explosives to create a sense of insecurity in the state.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie said the security alert had to be sent because of the desperation of Ize-Iyamu and members of the EPM to throw the state into chaos to achieve their Machiavellian aims.

According to him, “With Ize-Iyamu and his colleagues in the EPM unhappy with the recent peace and reconciliation committee led by the distinguished statesman, Chief Bisi Akande, we gathered that they plan to orchestrate more mayhem to scuttle the APC peace process in Edo and possibly force President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Edo State.

“This is most unacceptable and we are placing the relevant security agencies on notice that they should keep a close watch on Ize-Iyamu and other members of the EPM. The Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Army as well as an antibomb squad and other relevant security operatives should monitor him and his acolytes closely.”

He continued: “It bears repeating that we did not witness any bomb blast in Edo State for a long time until the coming of Pastor Ize-Iyamu into the party. Before now, he had the reputation of being the only politician who falsely accused people of bombing his property.”

