Pinnick pays condolence visit to parents of slain footballer

By John Egbokhan

With the dust yet to settle over the wrongful killing of a former Remo Stars vice-captain, Tiamiyu Kazeeem allegedly by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Sagamu on February 22, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has paid a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased footballer.

Coming a day after Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun visited the same residence to commiserate with the grieving parents of the player, the NFF President Pinnick was yesterday at the late Kazeem’s parents residence, where he reiterated the need for the perpetrators of the heinous crime to be brought to face the full wrath of the law.

Accompanied by the Chairman of the Ogun State Football Association and Executive board member of the NFF, Ganiyu Majekodunmi and President of Remo Stars Sports Club, Hon. Kunle Soname, Pinnick said Kazeem’s death was an unfortunate and painful experience that must not be allowed to go without consequences for those responsible for such a dastardly and reprehensible act.

Condoling the grieving parents, Pinnick prayed for the remorse of the deceased soul, noting that justice would be done to bring those responsible to book.

‘’We are here to offer our deepest sympathies because this is not the way one of our promising footballers should pass on. Please, please, take heart in order to give strength to your other children and relatives and the entire football community, who have been adversely affected by Kazeem’s death’’, added Pinnick.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force have said has said that the officer who allegedly murdered Kazeeem is facing orderly room trial and if found guilty will be dismissed and prosecuted in court.

Vanguard News

