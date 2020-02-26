Breaking News
PHOTOS: Tambuwal chairs first PDP’s Governors Forum Meeting under his leadership

Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal chairs the first meeting under his leadership of the PDP-GF holding now at Shehu Shagari House, the Sokoto state governor’s lodge at Asokoro, Abuja.

In attendance is the Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and governors of Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa and Delta. The governor of Zamfara is being represented by his Deputy.

Other stakeholders at the meeting are some members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

The Director General of the forum, C.I.D. Maduabum is also present.

