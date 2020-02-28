Breaking News
Photos: President Buhari receives APRM delegation in Abuja

On 4:55 amIn Newsby
President Muhammadu  Buhari(R) receiving a souvenir from CEO Afrodev  Amb. Mona Omar during the visit of a team fromthe African Peer Review Mechanism to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday (27/2/20)01200/27/2/2020/SH/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
President Muhammadu  Buhari(R) receiving a souvenir from CEO NEPAD Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu duringthe visit of a team from the African Peer Review Mechanism to the PresidentialVilla in Abuja on Thursday (27/2/20). With them are: CEO Afrodev  Amb. Mona Omar and Chairman Governing BoardNEPAD Senator Abba Ali01201/27/2/2020/SH/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
From left: Leader of Delegation, Mr FemiKasim; President of International Federation of Surveyors Prof. Rudolf Staigerpresenting a souvenir to President Muhammadu Buhari during the visit of the President of International Federation of surveyors and other members of his delegation to the Presidential Villa in Abuja Thursday(27/2/2020)01202/27/2/2020/SH/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari (M) Secretary tothe Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha (7TH  R) Chief of Staff, AlhajiAbba Kyari (8TH R) visiting President of International Federation of Surveyors Prof.Rudolf Staiger (10TH L) and  other members of thedelegation during their visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja Thursday(27/2/2020)01202/27/2/2020/SH/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
