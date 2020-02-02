PHOTOS: Adeboye leads RCCG members to protest killings, banditry, insecurity

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Reports reaching Vanguard indicates that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye is currently leading Members to protest against insecurity, wanton killings, Kidnapping, bloodletting among other vices in Nigeria
