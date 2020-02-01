Photos: Okada riders defy traffic law along mile 2 Berger Yard Expressway

Kindly Share This Story:

As Lagos State kick-off the Traffic Law banning motorcycles “Okada” and tricycles “Napep” from operating in some areas of the state there were violations in some areas.

One of the areas observed by Vanguard to have not complied with the newly implemented traffic law was mile 2 Berger Yard Expressway.

Riders were seen busy with their daily business as usual.

Areas the Traffic Law was effected include :

Apapa LG

Apapa Iganmu LCDA,

Lagos Mainland LG

Yaba LCDA

Surulere LG

Itire-Ikate, LCDA

Coker-Aguda LCDAs

Ikeja LG

Onigbongbo LCDAs

Ojodu LCDAs

Eti-Osa LG

Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA

Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs

Lagos Island LG

Lagos Island East LCDA.

