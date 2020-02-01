Photos: Okada riders defy traffic law along mile 2 Berger Yard Expressway

As Lagos State kick-off the Traffic Law banning motorcycles “Okada” and tricycles “Napep” from operating in some areas of the state there were violations in some areas.
One of the areas observed by Vanguard to have not complied with the newly implemented traffic law was mile 2 Berger Yard Expressway.
Riders were seen busy with their daily business as usual.
Areas the Traffic Law was effected include :
- Apapa LG
- Apapa Iganmu LCDA,
- Lagos Mainland LG
- Yaba LCDA
- Surulere LG
- Itire-Ikate, LCDA
- Coker-Aguda LCDAs
- Ikeja LG
- Onigbongbo LCDAs
- Ojodu LCDAs
- Eti-Osa LG
- Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA
- Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs
- Lagos Island LG
- Lagos Island East LCDA.