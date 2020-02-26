Pharmacist, four others killed in Benue bloody cult war

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A pharmacist, name withheld, and four others have been reportedly hacked to death in a bloody cult war currently raging in Ugbokolo town, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue state.

Vanguard gathered from sources that the clashes had created panic among residents of the town with the roads and business places deserted.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the crisis started Monday afternoon when a member of the black cult was allegedly killed by members of the red cult, injuring several others.

“The killing sparked the revenge by members of the black cult who went about hacking any person identified as being a member of the red cult.

“They killed one of their victims on the expressway, the pharmacists, who owned a very large pharmaceutical shop opposite the Catholic church in Ugbokolo town, less than 500 meters from the Police Station, was also killed.

“They killed two others near the Polytechnic in the town this morning (Tuesday) one other was killed in the town. And as we speak the attacks are still going on and if nothing urgent is done by security agencies the clashes will claim more lives,” the source said.

When contacted, the Caretaker Chairman of Okpokwu LGA, Mrs Amina Audu, who confirmed the development, said she had already reported the matter to relevant security agencies, the Security Adviser to the Governor and the vigilante group in the area.

“I received information that four persons were killed on Monday and one other was killed Tuesday morning. But security has been beefed up in Ugbokolo to forestall further clashes,” she said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said the command had recorded four deaths in the clashes.

“The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, has also asked for reinforcement and we have deployed to the area. I can assure you that the situation is under control,” the PPRO said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

