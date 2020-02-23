Performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend

Kindly Share This Story:

With Ghana being among the best footballing nations in Africa, their players are flying the country flag high in different leagues abroad.

Last weekend MajeedWaris continued showcasing his impressive form as he registered an assist for Strasbourg during the 1-1 draw against Ligue 1’s Lyon.

In Spain, Thomas Partey recorded a goal for Atletico Madrid, helping them share the spoils with Valencia in a game that ended 2-2. Here’s a closer look at how Ghanian players performed abroad last weekend.

England

In the EPL, Jordan Ayew played for Crystal palace throughout the game, helping them secure a 3-1 victory over Everton. However, Jeffrey Schlupp wasn’t present during the game due to an injury. Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey also missed their game against wolves, while fellow countryman Christian Atsu took no part in Newcastle’s 4-0 crash by Arsenal.

In the championships, Swansea’s Andre Ayew played full time as they held Hull City to a 4-4 away draw. Andy Yiadom also lasted for the whole game for Reading during their 3-0 victory over Sheffield. Additionally, Albert Adomah flew Ghana’s flag high for 90 minutes, helping Cardiff share the spoils with Wigan in their 2-2 draw.

Spain

Thomas Partey represented Ghana well in the Spanish La Ligaand kept things interesting for Betway punters, scoring a trademark goal for Atletico during their 2-2 draw with Valencia. Other Ghanian players that impressed Betway punters and casino games enthusiasts in Spain include Baba Iddrisu and LumorAgbenyenu who both played for Mallorca in their 1-0 victory over Alaves. However, fans missed Baba Rahman, who was out on an injury.

Celta Vigo’s Joseph Aidoo played for the entire game, assisting them to record a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid. That was the same case as Mohammed Salisu, who played 90 minutes for real Valladolid, though they lost 2-1 to Granada.

Italy

In Italy’s Serie A, Alfred Duncan played for 70 minutes during his first game with Fiorentina as they secured a 5-1 victory over Sampdoria. However, Emmanuel AbyemanBabu missed the Hellas Verona match against Udinese, just like KwadoAsamoah wasn’t in Inter Milan’s squad against Lazio.

Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Serie B’s Spezia, helping them secure a 3-1 victory over Ascoli as Bright Addae netted the winning goal during Juve Stabia 3-2 triumph over Crotone. However, |Abdul Basit didn’t take any part in Benevento’s victory (2-1) over Pordenone.

Germany

The Bundesliga had a colorful weekend thanks to Ghanaian players KasimNuhu and OpokuAmpomah, who featured for Fortuna Dusseldorf, though they lost 4-1 to Monchengladbach. However, Bernard Tekpetey remained an unutilized substitute during the game. Nonetheless, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played the whole game for Paderborn against Hertha Berlin.

France

While playing for Strasbourg, MajeedWaris registered an assist in Ligue 1 during their game against Lyon. His fellow countryman John Boye also played 90 minutes for Metz during their draw against Nantes. However, EnockKwarteng missed a game the 2-2 game for Bordeaux against Dijon, just like Ligue II’s Emmanuel Assifuah missed Le Havre’s game last weekend.

