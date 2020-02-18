Breaking News
Pep tells Man City squad ‘I will be here next season even in League Two’

Pep Guardiola, Man City
Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola holds up the Premier League trophy as he’s surrounded by his staff after their 4-1 victory in the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on May 12, 2019. – Manchester City held off a titanic challenge from Liverpool to become the first side in a decade to retain the Premier League on Sunday by coming from behind to beat Brighton 4-1 on Sunday. (Photo AFP)

Pep Guardiola has reassured his players that he will not be leaving – even if Man City were are demoted to League Two.

Manchester City chief Ferran Soriano urged the squad to trust him as he insisted the two-year Champions League ban will be dropped. Guardiola was odds-on to leave the 2018/19 Premier League champions before the start of next season following the ban.

But Guardiola, who has been in charge at  Man City since 2016, has confirmed that he has no intention to leave.

Guardiola allegedly told his players: “Whatever league we are in, I will still be here. Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here.

“This is a time for sticking together.”

Speaking to the squad, City Chief Executive Officer Soriano added: “Trust me like I trust you, this will be dropped.”

Soriano held an emergency meeting with the Manchester City squad on Saturday after the Champions League ban was announced.

Man City have also been hit with a £25million fine after being found guilty of misleading European football’s governing body and breaking Financial Fair play rules.

