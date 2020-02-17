People Talk: Supreme Court judgment on Bayelsa election (1)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Rose Chukwu & Olayinka Latona

“Sincerely we just have to give kudos to the judiciary. Without a doubt, they have been really ‘involved’ in the electioneering process.

“It shows that our screening process is not trustworthy. Hopefully, our judiciary won’t be compromised. I believe the judgment is an indictment on INEC for not doing their job.” -Badmus Adeshina, Software/Web Developer

“The Supreme Court judgment in Bayelsa is as interesting as that of Imo State. I believe the screening organ of the sacked APC should be blamed for the loss the party suffered.

“Also, they should embrace the judgment and forge ahead by encouraging the new governor to run an inclusive government.” -Epelle Goodnews, Engineer

“For me, it is good for our democracy. We can’t afford to be swayed by emotions. The law should spare no one. That judgement has a lot of lessons for political parties, politicians and emerging young leaders.

“Parties and aspirants should be diligent in their activities. I believe this will serve as a deterrent to others.” -Ibraheem Abdullateef, Writer

“Many said it’s victory for democracy, judiciary, etc. I see it more as victory for education and national values. For once, consequences apply to presentation of forged documents for electoral purposes.

“I expect that beyond forfeiting the short-lived electoral victory, the sacked deputy governor-elect should be prosecuted under relevant criminal laws of the nation to serve as deterrent to others.” -Barr. Jide Ologun

“The judgement was a welcome development. It will serve as a lesson to all other political office seekers to always perfect their papers and it seems the Supreme Court of Nigeria is back to life after the exit of former CJN Onnogehen.

“The Supreme Court judgments are now laudable and should be commended.” -Prince Rasak Fadipe, Printer

“I wasn’t surprised because prior to the election, APC governorship candidate was disqualified on account of some discrepancies on his part and that of his deputy.

“I’m not elated about the judgement as most things in Nigeria now are couched in judicial abracadabra and political manoeuvrings!

“APC won the election because of the poor performance of Gov. Dickson.” -Austine Uche-Ejeke, Publisher

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: