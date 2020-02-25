Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“For the repentant terrorists, it is not a bad idea because something of this nature was done for Niger-Delta youths. But all these are politically-motivated; I know that millions of dollars go to the North because of Boko Haram and up till now, the government has not tagged them a terrorist group. How sure are we that the people in are truly repentant? -Anuche Francis, Trader

“For me, establishing a rehabilitation agency for repentant Boko Haram terrorists is a good idea only if the so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists will lead the military and intelligence officers to the rest of the gang and also serve as allies to government; then and only then will I support the idea.” -EbohOgadinma, Corp Member

“I am in support of the government establishing a rehabilitation agency for repentant Boko Haram terrorists, reason being that it will aid in restoring them and preparing them for necessary training and education to allow for a successful re-integration into society.” -Werra Rukayat, Communicator

ALSO READ: Senate moves to establish agency for repentant Boko Haram members

“Check the people sponsoring that bill, they are likely to have something to do with Boko Haram; this is a big insult to Nigerians especially the efforts of our fallen heroes and collective unity. It is insanity to talk about freedom and rehabilitation for the same terrorists who were said to be foreigners, infiltrators and invaders. Whoever signs the bill is a member of BH.” -Hezekiah Olujobi

Human Rights activist

“I am totally against it; it sounds insane to me. An agency for repentant BH terrorists will only strengthen, legalise and recycle the terrorists.

“The FG should consider ways of improving the lives of the people internally displaced by Boko Haram, while channelling more of its resources to equipping the military toward the total eradication of this menace called Boko Haram.” -Enoch Tyulen, Corp Member

“There is no need for such. I think the Senate should channel the resources to helping and empowering the families of the fallen heroes who lost their lives to the so-called repentant terrorists, and as well build a rehabilitation centre for surviving soldiers because so many of them are psychologically affected after being in the war front.” -Genevieve Alozie, Communication Associate.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: