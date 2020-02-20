People Talk: N35m Camry 2020 model for NASS (1)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“No govt is as wasteful as the Nigerian govt. Buying N35m Camry 2020 model for each NASS member is pure wickedness! With all the debt owed by Nigeria, they are thinking of doing such? Is renewing their vehicles every three years not enough?

“They should get Innoson Motors so the money will be in our economy. N35m by 400 will amount to billions going to another economy not ours, is that wisdom? ” -Nankpak Cirfat, Media Practitioner

“This is the highest act of cheating and throwing away ones responsibility. Yes, if I’m given a N35m car, I will not reject it but in the case of these our so-called legislators, their request is out of place considering the high and positive expectations from their constituencies. They are just insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.” -Omole Joseph, Student

“In a country like Nigeria battling with economic challenges at various levels, it’s uncalled for. It is misplaced priority. However, we cannot reasonably expect the NASS to spend the money for the good of the society.

“What they are planning to do shows they are disconnect with the from economic realities on ground.” -Helen Oyewunmi, Law student

“It is morally wrong but not illegal because our constitution backs them. All we need to do as Nigerians is to say No to this.

“They banned importation of goods and close borders so they can grow only their interest but they can’t even buy from our own Innoson Motors; it’s a shame! They are all selfish politicians. ” -Ifeoma Ikeh, Businesswoman

“The question is: will the exotic cars solve their problems? No! We have serious security issues around us and they are obsessed with exotic taste.

“This is not about House of Reps alone but it cuts across Senate, Judiciary and Presidency. We need selfless leaders and not leaders without conscience.” -Mustapha Mudasiru Ayanfe, Businessman

“This wouldn’t have been a problem if the senators trek to the House for plenary at the moment. N35 million vehicle per Rep member? Haba! How many civil servants earn up to N35 million in 35 years of service?

“How many Nigerians can afford three meals a day? We just finished struggling for N30,000 minimum wage; how many N30,000 make up N35 million? There’s no justification for this wastful spending.” -Jerry Pam, Student

Vanguard News Nigeria.

