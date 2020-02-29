People say I sound like Flavour – Afro highlife singer Kene

Kindly Share This Story:

By EKAETTE BASSEY

Afro highlife artiste, Kene, who recently dropped his debut EP, titled, “Ote the EP”, consisting of tracks like – Ote, Eledumare, Ada, Egwu Amala and Jide Ofor, featuring KCEE, Ceeza Milli and Nationwize has declared that people say he sounds like Flaour.

“Many people have been telling me that I sound like Flavour but I’m only doing what I know how to do and he is doing his own. The sky is too big for every bird to fly. It’s just like saying Bob Marley and Lucky Dube sound alike because they are doing reggae. Flavour does highlife just like I do highlife. So, this is highlife and you just have to sound like highlife” he said in a chat with Potpourri.

Kene, born Anidiobi Kenechi Leonard from Udi, Enugu State signed a contract with Tonic Music Entertainment (TME) in 2019, and found love for music while in primary school in Udi. Kene who is also a songwriter and producer disclosed that his music is focused on not just entertainment but being able to pass messages across.

“I believe people understand things better through music because they are enjoying the rhythm of the music and at the same time, you’re passing a message,” said Kene, who sings in Igbo, Pidgin English and a smattering of Yoruba.

He also said he is looking forward to do a collaboration with Flavour as well as other artistes in the future.

Vanguard

