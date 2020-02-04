Peace mass transit chairman, FRSC parley on road safety

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps( FRSC), has restated its determination to continue to partner with stakeholders to improve safety on Nigerian highways.

The South-East zonal commandant of the Corps, P.O. Osadebamwen stated this during a courtesy visit to the Chairman/CEO Peace Mass transit, Dr Sam Maduka Onyishi at the company’s headquarters, at Emene, Enugu.

Mr.Osadebamwen assured that FRSC was working hard at all levels to reduce road crashes in 2020, to the barest minimum.

FRSC has continually partnered with Peace Mass Transit over the years, on training and retraining of drivers for safety and in the maintenance of an effective in-house safety department for regular orientation and retraining of drivers.

The visit was a continuation of FRSC’s consultative initiative with stakeholders on matters of road safety and the campaign by the body to make Nigerian road safer for users in 2020.

Osadebamwen who led the team said FRSC had since its establishment, striven to enshrine global best practices in fleet management and general road usage through robust education and enlightenment programmes. He added that the visit to the corporate headquarters of Peace Mass Transit became imperative in view of positive developments noted by the Corps in the operations and conducts of Peace mass Transit.

Peace Mass Transit, PMT as of today, has about the most modern, up – to – date safety standards for its personnel, having pioneered the Speed Limiter in Nigeria in 2009.

Responding, the Managing Director/CEO, Peace Group, Dr Samuel Onyishi maintained that “the company is determined to ensure the safety and comfort of its passengers, and to maintain its flagship position in the mass transit sub-sector in the country.”

“We equally have an in-house safety department that ensures the continuous training and re-training of our drivers.”, he added.

“We shall not relent until we have totally eliminated the human factors in road crashes among our drivers. We will continue to remind our drivers about the need to imbibe these driving ethics for the good of all”. He expressed satisfaction with the collaboration with FRSC as statutory regulators of the industry over the years, a partnership which has enabled the company to steadily improve on its safety.

