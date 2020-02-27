Breaking News
Translate

PDP Govs meet on party cohesion, appoints Abia’s Gov. Ikpeazu as Deputy Chairman

On 2:10 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

PDP, Governors

The People’s Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) on Wednesday held its first meeting under the leadership of Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The meeting, which lasted for about three hours, was held at Shehu Shagari House, the Sokoto state governor’s lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

At its close, Gov. Tambuwal briefed journalists that the forum discussed matters of its national spread and development, how it would be strengthened to meet future political challenges and myriads of issues affecting the nation.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Court gives Lagos Assembly nod to probe ex-Gov Ambode

Also, a communique issued by the forum and signed by Gov. Tambuwal, while congratulating the party “over the recent Supreme Court verdict”, that brought Senator Diri Duoye and his Deputy, Senator  Lawrence Ewhruojakpo, to power, the forum applauded the apex court’s Wednesday affirmation of the November 2019 Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Elections.

While ushering Senator Duoye into the meeting and the Forum, the body, noted the communique, “expressed joy that the Supreme Court was not misled to change its earlier judgement.”

The party expressed hope that justice will be done in the case of the Imo State Governorship election by returning the rightful winner of the election, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State to office.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Tambuwal chairs first PDP’s Governors Forum Meeting under his leadership

“We request the Supreme Court to also in the spirit of fairplay, reverse its decision in the Imo State Governorship as a result of the extra-ordinary circumstances that attended the decision,” the communique noted.

The forum, added Gov. Tambuwal, also approved the appointment of Gov. Victor Ikpeazu of Abia state as the Deputy Chairman.

In attendance were the Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and governors of Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Delta and Taraba.

The governor of Zamfara was represented by his Deputy, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad.

Other stakeholders at the meeting were some members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

Vanguard News

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!