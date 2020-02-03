Pay our money to avert crisis, OML 42 HOSTCOM warn NECONDE, NPDC

Kindly Share This Story:

The OML 42 Joint Host Communities forum, hosting NECONDE, NPDC, AMT. Joint Venture Oil Fields Operation, have demanded for the immediate payment of 2017 to 2020 high profile and other debts owed them by NECONDE and NPDC, in order to avert looming crisis.

The call was made yesterday by the host communities’ leaders, chairmen and secretaries from Odidi-1, Odidi-2, Egwa 1 as well as Egwa 2, Batan and Jones Creek Oil Fields in Warri South and Warri South-West Local Government Areas, Delta State.

Chairmen of the OML 42 host communities: Comrade Eyiangho Felix for Kantu, Chief Aribogha Johnny of Odidi, Ambassador Austin Oniyesan for Omadino, Chief Samson Oyimi for Ajuju, Hon. Kingsley Oturubo – Okerenkoko, Hon. Powede Uyadonghan – Kokodiagbene, Oluba Isaac- Akpata, Engr. Daniel Edeinde- Ekpemu, Hon. Austin Tete for Egbokodo, Mr. Billy Ekele-Omamuminogho and Mr. Akasa Isaac of Batan, signed for their various communities.

They noted in their statement that series of protests and petitions have been sent to notify the concerned authorities and stakeholders, including the Delta State Government, the 3rd Battalion Nigerian Army Effurun, Delta State and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, without response.

The host communities accused NECONDE and NPDC of allegedly using the military and other security agencies to intimidate and harass them, whenever they demand for their payment, claiming that the companies were making attempts to force host communities’ chairmen to sign GMoU.

Some demands of the OML-42 Joint Host Communities’ leaders include: Payment of all pending debts, stoppage of conflict of interest amongst Joint Venture AMT operators, as well as stoppage of alleged award of self-contracts to personal and partner companies, owned by JV AMT. MD, Chief Earnest, before they will sign the proposed Field Memorandum of Understanding, FMoU.

While accusing Chief Earnest of allegedly having 15 contracting firms, the communities’ leaders called on President Muhammadu Buhari and leadership of the National Assembly to urgently wade into the matter before it degenerates to uncontrollable crisis.

According to them, due to the perceived failed promises, staffers of the companies have shut down operations at Odidi Field, in order to demand for the payment of unpaid salaries, running into several months.

