Patrick Lumumba to NASS: Are you honourable or horrible members?

The former Director of Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, Patrick Lumumba, has asked members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives to determine whether they are “honourable or horrible members” of the National Assembly.

He gave the charge at the launch of the Green Chamber magazine, a publication of the House of Representatives in Abuja on Wednesday, noting that they must perform above expectations.

He said the lawmakers must beget good things for the country, and not midwives who “kill the children of the creator.”

His words: “You are the successors of Nigeria’s great leaders. The question that you must ask yourself now that you have been given the honour and privilege of serving Nigeria, you should ask yourself, are you honourable members of horrible members.

“The question as to whether you are honourable is determined by the service that you render to people. When we read the magazine, we want to see the works that you have done. And we want to see honourable members, not horrible members.

“Now that Nigerians have given you the opportunity to think for them, the question is: are you midwives of the good things for Nigeria or are you midwives that kill the children of the creator.

“Today you are the leaders, even as I am congratulating you, ask yourself do you deserve to be congratulated.

“Nigeria should be in the same space economically as Germany is and the same space, politically, as the United States is.”

