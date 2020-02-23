Partying PSG stars anger Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel admitted he was “very surprised” by leaked footage that showed Paris Saint-Germain’s players partying into the early hours of the Friday morning.
A number of PSG’s first-team stars attended a lavish joint-birthday party for Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria in Paris on Thursday.
The extravagant bash was held two days after the French champions’ 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
Footage on social media showed some players, including talismanic forward Neymar, topless and bouncing around the room.
And with a Ligue 1 clash against Bordeaux to come on Sunday, Tuchel has questioned the actions of his players.
“I was really surprised yesterday afternoon when watching the video,” he said at Saturday’s pre-match news conference.
“You can be sure that we are not happy with this image. We talked together as a team and it is now an internal matter.
“I am here to improve my group. I cannot give advice to the club, that is not my role.”