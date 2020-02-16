Party deregistration: AA charges INEC to sanction erring big parties

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has been charged to wield its big stick against the big political parties flouting its rules rather than being a bully to smaller political parties.

This was disclosed by the National Chairman of Action Alliance, Adekunle Omoaje after his emergence at a Special Mini-Convention held at Bafoo Hotel, Osogbo during the weekend.

He said having over 70 political parties is not healthy for the nation’s political landscape, but charged the electoral commission not to be partial in wielding its big hammer against any political party that flout it rules and regulations.

According to him, parties are not deregistered based only poor performance during elections, but also for issues such as lack of financial transparency, spread of office and officials among others.

He said parties including the big two flouted the commission’s financial rules with impunity, saying until INEC sanctioned the big parties before it could be taken serious on sanitising the polity.

INEC should demonstrate its seriousness by going after the big parties, sanction them for flouting its rules on party finances and many other rules. With this, the smaller parties would sit tight. INEC behaves like a bully against the smaller parties and is scared to touch the big ones.

I am for five political parties so that if you are blocked from contesting on the big platforms by the super-rich, there would always be an alternative platform to test ones acceptability.

Speaking on his ambition for the Action Alliance, Omoaje said he, with the support of other executive members, would embark on membership registration for the party with a view to preparing the party for future elections.

Omoaje was affirmed as the National Chairman through a voice vote while Ambassador Sulaiman Abdulrasheed emerges the national Secretary.

Other elected executive committee members include Deborah Banjo, deputy national Secretary, Ibrahim Isah emerged as national treasurer and Pastor Obaroh Samuel was elected national financial secretary.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: