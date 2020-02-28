Parklane resident doctors embark on 5 days warning strike Saturday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

RESIDENT Doctors of Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, will on Saturday embark on five days warning strike to press home their long time demand for enhanced pay package.

President of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD ESUT-TH, Dr. China Edoga, who made the disclosure to Vanguard appealed to patients to understand with them in the plight he said they have managed for over four years.

Edoga stated that it is the wish of the doctors to make Parklane hospital a centre of excellence, but noted that it is only when manpower is retained that the hospital could achieve the desired dream.

He said that the Resident Doctors deliberated extensively on their work conditions and patient care before arriving at the difficult decision

According to them, there has been a paucity of doctors in ESUT-TH Parklane as a result of a continual mass exodus of doctors away from Parklane, despite genuine efforts made by the Enugu State Government and the Management of ESUT-TH to replace them.

The ARD ESUT- TH noted that there has been over-burdening of doctors who chose to remain and care for the

people, with some doctors having to take daily call duties for months, at the expense of their own health, personal and family lives.

They said that as a result there is a nose-dive in the quality of care given to the patients.

In their notice for the strike, the doctors said their reasons for embarking on the warning strike include “Perennial poor salary and emoluments vis-à-vis non-implementation of the

Corrected Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) with consequential minimum wage adjustments for doctors working in ESUT-TH Parklane as is obtainable in all Federal Tertiary Health Institutions (FTHIs) and many State Tertiary Health Institutions (STHIs).

“STHIs in neighbouring states like Anambra (COOUTH) and Imo (IMSUTH) have made giant strides in this regard. The recent increase in our salaries by the state government, though well appreciated, will not suffice.”

Edoga said there was the failure of all diplomatic channels and negotiations with the Enugu State Government to address the challenges and ensure continuous delivery of standard health care services to its citizenry.

“Consequently, ARD ESUT-TH Parklane, in a unanimous decision, resolved to embark on a 5-day warning strike, starting on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 8am to resume work on Thursday, March 5, 2020 by 8am, unless the State Government immediately implements the Corrected Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) with consequential minimum wage adjustments for doctors working in ESUT-TH Parklane as is obtainable in all Federal Tertiary Health Institutions (FTHIs) and many State Tertiary Health Institutions (STHIs) in Nigeria,” Edoga said.

He disclosed that the Congress of ARD ESUT-TH Parklane will re-convene after the warning strike, give notice of and proceed on an indefinite industrial action if the Government does to meet their demand.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that ESUT-TH Parklane does not continue to suffer brain

drain and for it to be well-positioned to truly become a centre of excellence in health care delivery for the good people of Enugu State and beyond,” he stated.

