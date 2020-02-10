Para Powerlifting: Ishaku confirms suspension of Uboh-Idris

Kindly Share This Story:

Ruel Ishaku, Vice President of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation (NPPF), has confirmed the suspension of its President, Queen Uboh-Idris.

Ishaku told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that this followed speculations that Uboh-Idris resigned immediately after the conclusion of the 3-day Para Powerlifting World Cup in Abuja.

The event which ended on Friday saw Nigeria top the medals table with over 30 medals in spite being characterised with visible disunity among board members of the federation.

Earlier, some board members who pleaded anonymity accused the president of not carrying them along as well as not accounting for funds earmarked for the event.

Ishaku, a Paralympic gold medalist, said the board decided to suspend Uboh-Idris after a meeting on Saturday.

“On Friday, she said verbally that she has resigned but that resignation is not valid because due process wasn’t followed.

“There are 12-count allegations against Queen and we gave her days to defend herself. She didn’t reply us and the board decided to suspend her.

“We have appointed a five-man disciplinary committee to look into the matter. We will allow them do their work till they disclose the result of their findings,” he said.

Ishaku also outlined the allegations against the suspended president to include:

(1) Unilateral Constitution of Committees

(2) Arbitrariness in the processes of the proposed Hosting of Para Powerlifting World Cup

(3) Bad Financial Governance and Non-Accountability on the International Open Para Powerlifting Competition

(4) Attempt to unilaterally Appoint Grand Patron/Matron

(5) Arbitrary and Fraudulent Institution of Junior Champion

(6) Arbitrary movement of Athletes and Participation in international competition

(7) Dangerous Incitement of Athletes Against Government for Personal Gains

(8) Lack of Accountability

(9) Interfering in the Role of the Technical Director

(10.) Use of a Bus Donated by Friesland Campina (Peak).

(11) Use of Athletes for Advertisement/Launching, and

(12) Other Sponsorship Deals. (NAN)

Kindly Share This Story: