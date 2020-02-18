Pantami challenges Nigerian girls on digital innovation

Kindly Share This Story:

… as Govt. Sec. Sch. Jakande Wins Star Prize in ICT Contest

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami on Tuesday challenged the girl child to focus on digital skills, digital innovation and digital entrepreneurship than paper certificates.

The Minister gave the charge on Tuesday in Abuja at the National ICT Girls Empowerment Competition: Final Evaluation and Prize Giving Ceremony themed: “ICT Innovation for Inclusion in a Digital Economy”.

The annual contest is meant to mentor and engage the girl child as part of mentorship guide to them and most importantly to change their orientation and perception from being potential job seekers, to potential job providers.

Pantami who emphasised the imperative if inculcating digital skills in gild child, explained that digital economy was not about obtaining certificates but rather about digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship, which has higher priority in this aspect.

He said that with digital skills, one can come up with an application that would provide jobs for thousands of people in Nigeria, adding that with what can be generated through that, no institution can easily generate that in Nigeria.

His said, ‘‘A situation whereby you obtain certificates and have digital skills at the same time should be a priority.

“Certificates are commendable and very important to obtain. It is preferably to have the certificate and get the digital skills at the same time.

“Certificates without skills are really misleading, we have many intellectual giants globally in the digital world, they do not have any strong certificates to present.

“What we are after in the digital circle is to come and demonstrate what you can do. We are after your own output not papers that can be presented.

“We will be able to change the perception so that they will be part of becoming potential job employers instead of employees and I think that is key to our challenges in Nigeria.’’

Earlier in his address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Istifanus Fuktur, explained that event was part of the ministry’s efforts to raise awareness by empowering and to encouraging girls and young women in ICT.

Fuktur added that the he looked forward to the outcome of the event in creating awareness and discovery of new ways of using ICT.

In his own remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, lauded the minister for his passion and commitment to the realization of the digital economy goals.

Bogoro described digital economy as a knowledge economy, which was facilitated by digital technology and innovation.

“For us in the tertiary institutions, we are excited to see what the ministry is doing. A lot of inventions have been brought by the Minister, he deserves our commendation and acknowledgement,” he said.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of star prizes to the winners of the ICT competition from the six finalist schools from both public and private.

Government Secondary School Jakande, Lagos State emerged the overall winner of the competition coasting home with N500,000 with Laptops, Books; Government Day Secondary School, Karu, FCT came second and went home with N300,000, laptop and books and Government Science Technical School, Garki, which also went home with N200,000, laptop and books.

