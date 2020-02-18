Panic trails appointment of Auxiliary as motor parks head

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE announcement of a former Chairman of the banned National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Alhaji Lamidi Mukaila aka Auxiliary as the head of Motor Park Managers in Oyo State has triggered some violent reactions.

At Iwo Road interchange, the newly inaugurated head of motor park managers, Auxiliary was sighted trekking on the highway with scores of his loyalists in the NURTW.

This caused panic as hundreds of people ran helter-skelter when they saw the former NURTW state boss.

Iwo Road interchange was the same place where a medical student from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria was killed some years ago during the mayhem caused by NURTW factions.

Meanwhile, a man was attacked by some members of the banned union at Iwo leaving him injured.

He had bloodstains all over his body. According to him, he was attacked when the former NURTW boss was passing by.

Auxiliary was seen wearing dark eyeglasses with his supporters hailing him.

Reacting to the alleged violence, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi said people were just panicking for no reason.

He said: “People just panicked but there was no violence.”

Yes, Auxiliary was indeed at Iwo road, but he was calm. Our men are there to ensure others is no breakdown of law and order”.

Earlier, while inaugurating him, the state Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Professor Raphael Afonja, advised Auxiliary and other managers to discharge their duties without any fear.

