Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters split after 12-day marriage

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have separated after tying the knot just 12 days ago, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The former “Baywatch” star has asked for a “break.” “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” said Anderson, 52.

“We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.”

Anderson and Peters, 74, reportedly had not yet filed the marriage certificate from their Malibu wedding before calling things off.

“Life is a journey and love is a process,” Anderson said. “With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process.”

Peters joins a long list of Anderson ex’s. The former Playmate most recently went through a bitter breakup from soccer star Adil Rami in the summer. She was also at one point linked to another white-haired celebrity WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange now imprisoned in London and awaiting extradition to the US on espionage charged.

Source: New York Post

