Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

With the present poor economic situation in Nigeria, it has become more difficult for many to manage and save a fraction of their income to help them in the rainy day, as many resort to questionable and criminal dealings.

However, popular teen entertainer, OzzyBee aka OzzyBosko has set a remarkable standard for young people to grow, as he opens Bank accounts with huge cash deposits for Twelve lucky winners that benefited from his OzzyBee’s Young Savers(OYS) Initiative.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) Ambassador, OzzyBosko who recently berthed into teenhood, decided to take a more proactive approach to things around him, and now sees all monetary gifts to a child as seeds that could germinate and give rise to fruits that will yield multiple seeds, if adequately utilized.

Early this week, it was all joy for Twelve families of beneficiaries and onlookers who were part of the launch of the Savings Culture Scheme for Twelve Children between the ages of Three to Seventeen years tagged; OZZYBEES YOUNG SAVERS (OYS) Initiative, under the OzzyBosko Smile Foundatiom. The project, which will be a continuous venture received the approval and support of Access Bank PLC and was held at one of their mainland branches in Lagos.

The Twelve lucky winners, according to his management were selected after an online quiz competition, OzzyBee’s Valentine Giveaway(OVG), where they answered questions correctly on his instagram, twitter and Facebook pages.

Speaking on his behalf, the mother of the teen celebrity, Mrs. Elizabeth Mojekwu, a member of the management team, said the idea started as a joke, but later materialised into what it is now.

“The idea of this initiative came as a family joke. Ozzybee and I were just discussing about it, that since he has a fixed savings account that was opened for him since he was a baby, it will be sensible if he opens account for some of his supporters too. We laughed over it, and he went to bed. But, later, I gave it another thought, and it sounded as a nice thing to do. OzzyBosko has always had the flare to improve the lives of people. Later, I discussed it with him and other members of the management, and that was how we started”

Continuing, she said; ‘the essence of the gesture is to help young people build a financial viable future when they can become financially independent, and also, will encourage the culture of saving, self sufficiency, and entreprenuership.’

“Ozzy Bosko is piloting his OzzyBosko Smile Foundation, in which he is trying to help improve the lives of many young people who are not privileged to get some basic needs for themselves. This will put love in their hearts.” She said.

READ ALSO:

Answering a question on Where would the beneficiaries get their first funding to open an account, and how they would cope with the procedure and strict requirements of opening a bank account bearing in mind that some of them have never visited a banking hall before?, Mrs. Mojekwu said;

” We have worked out possible solutions to these challenges. Prior to the account opening exercise, the team would conduct a brief orientation to the recipients at our office where they would be assisted in any area of difficulty in relative to the account opening. Furthermore, they would accompany the recipients to the bank to ensure a hitch-free process. Finally, OzzyBosco Smile Foundation would continue to contribute towards the growth of the account until the child attains the stipulated age of harvesting’

OzzyBosko is a young Nigerian artiste with huge fan base. He sees all his Humanitarian projects as a way of giving back to the society. It includes Stop Child Cruelty, a project that has taken him among other ventures to the ancient City of Zaria in Kaduna State where he put Smiles on face of then four (4) year old Usman Sadiq whose eyes were brutally plucked by ritualists.

It is also important to note that the NDLEA Young Celebrity Ambassador OzzyBee, has visited with cash and material donations many orphanage homes around the country; residents of Oko Oba Resettlement Centre; the riverine dwellers in Makoko area of Lagos as well as celebrating his Birthday with the pupils of Atunda Olu School for the Physically and Mentally Challenged in Surulere, Lagos.

He had also taken 14 children which include children from orphanage homes to a one week all-expense paid holiday to TINAPA in Cross River State. No Suicide Africa is another of his campaign instituted to lend his voice to the worldwide call against suicide especially among young people.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: