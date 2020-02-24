Breaking News
Oyo govt. cautions residents against destruction of public facilities

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde

A statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan by the State Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism advised them to have attitudinal change on acts that are detrimental to growth and sustenance of public facilities.

The statement quoted Mr. Kamil Akinlabi, the Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA), as giving the admonition, in Ibadan on Sunday.

Akinlabi also warned against the burning of tyres on the roads during protests, saying such weakens the road asphalt and reduce the lifespan of the roads.

He said that there were other peaceful and non-destructive means to protest instead of destroying public facilities in disguise.

OYSROMA boss further urged the general public to consider public facilities as their own and refrain from acts capable of destroying them.

He also implored all residents of the state to imbibe maintenance culture to make public facilities last longer.

He disclosed that the management of the agency would embark on visitation to the agency zonal offices in the state to see the state of roads and areas that would need intervention.

He said the visitation would help the agency to have first-hand information and on the spot assessment of facilities in each of the four zones which include Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun, Oyo, and Ogbomosho, with a view to improving on them.

