Oyo frowns at shoddy job on FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB intervention project

…urges speedy completion of projects

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State Government has decried the poor quality of job executed by the contractor handling the 2017 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB intervention project at Celestial Church of Christ High School, Ibadan.

Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Adeniran expressed this dissatisfaction during an on-the-spot inspection to sites of the projects in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Dr Adeniran, while speaking with newsmen at the school, located at Oke-Ado, Ibadan, described the job as ‘shoddy,’ revealing that the state government, would not tolerate inferior jobs by any contractor.

He appealed to contractors to always consider the lives of children and staff members who would occupy school buildings while carrying out their jobs.

According to him: “Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration cherishes lives of these children and we will not permit this kind of job, which lacks quality. As such the contractor must return to the site to correct anomalies on the building.”

While noting that there were several cracks on the school building, he also pointed at columns on the fences which were not copped, for proper beautification.

Dr Adeniran also expressed dissatisfaction at the failure of the contractor to install security lights at the school, adding that the security lights would serve as checks against any intended burglary.

“As we can see here, the contractor has not finished his job. He needs to return to the site to complete his job,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman at the inspection visit, hinted that St. Michael’s Primary School, Apata, Ibadan is a beneficiary of the 2018 intervention projects.

This, he said, was in fulfilment of his promise that the school would, as a matter of urgency, receive a block of 3 classrooms, four-compartment of toilets and a borehole.

Dr Adeniran had earlier visited the school, where he noticed they were short of necessary and adequate facilities.

