Oyetola commend Sultan’s love for good governance

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday lauded the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar for the support extended to the governor during the struggle to defend his mandate.

A statement issued by the Governor’s media aide, Ismail Omipidan on Thursday disclosed that the governor disclosed this on Wednesday at a dinner organised in honour of the Sultan by Governor Oyetola at the Government House, Osogbo, the State capital.

He maitained that the Sultan is a lover of good governance and an advocate for justice.

He lauded the Sultan for his leadership style, firm stand on religious tolerance and commitment to the peace and unity of Nigeria.

The Sultan had earlier described Governor Oyetola as a humble man with impeccable character worthy of emulation.

Abubakar, who was in Osun to join other royal fathers at a one-day National Summit on Security organised by the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding, revealed that he calls Oyetola “Mr. Humility”.

He added that on various occasions he visited the State when the Governor was the Chief of Staff under the immediate past administration, he never met with him.

“Oyetola doesn’t do eye service. He did his work diligently. When he won the primary ticket of the All Progressive Congress, I was asking my people, ‘Who was that man?’ that shows his level of diligence and humility,” the monarch stated.

Abubakar, therefore, urged other leaders in the country to emulate the Governor’s humility and unique leadership style and also implored Osun citizens and residents to continue to support his administration.

