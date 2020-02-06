Overhead water tank falls into classroom, kills two students in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

Two students were killed and two others injured on Wednesday when an overhead Tank filled with water fell into a classroom of Royal Kings Foundation nursery and primary school Nkpor-Agu in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

The 13-meter tank which had a capacity of 2,000 cubic meters, fell down while the pupils were learning in their classrooms.

According to the PPRO, Anambra state police command, SP Mohammed Haruna, in a statement said on the 05/2/2020 at about 11:15 am, an overhead Tank filled with water fell into a classroom of Royal Kings Foundation nursery and primary school Nkpor-Agu in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

He said the police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division CSP Mark Ijarafu rushed to the scene. On arrival, it was discovered that the overhead tank of about 800 gallons capacity filled with water fell from its high stand in a neighbouring house adjacent to the school on the roof of the pre-nursery class and directly into the classroom. As a result, Four children sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to Idemili hospital Nkpor for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, two of the children namely, Wisdom Ezewudo ‘m’ aged about 3years and a female pupil of about 2years, whose identity is yet to be ascertained were confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor while two others namely Chimelumeze Obelenwa ‘m’ aged One year seven months and Kosisochukwu Anthony ‘m’ aged One year ten months are responding to treatment.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police Mr. John B.Abang has commiserated with parents of the victims and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

