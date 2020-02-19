Our reform are to attract more investors to Ogun, Abiodun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that various reforms put in place by his government are to attract more investments and ensure that the State continues to be the business destination of choice for both local and foreign investors.

Abiodun, who said this made this in Abeokuta while playing host to GIZ-SEDIN team, led by its Head of Programme, Dattev Holloh, who paid him a courtesy call, said that his administration in its efforts at making doing business in the State pleasurable, has set up the Ogun State Investment Promotion Agency, Ogun State Public-Private Partnership office as well as the Ogun State Business Environment Council, to fast- track registration, land allocation and other procedures to bolster the ease of doing business in Ogun state.

“We want to assure you that we are indeed ready. We are prepared, we have the right reforms and policies in place. We just passed a law creating the Ogun State Investment Promotion Agency which will now become our marketing agency.

We’ve created the Ogun State Public-Private Partnership office as well, which will be the agency that will be charged with the task of signing partnership agreements with prospective investors to ensure that it is in line with world best practices.

“We have also established the Ogun State Business Environment Council which will be charged with the task of ensuring that all bureaucracy involved with starting a business in the state are completely removed,” he assured.

Abiodun added that his administration has invested in the technical and vocational education training programme to empower more people, adding that the training programme which is in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, has seen two of the state-owned Information Communication Technology Polytechnics chosen as centers to train and certify artisans in the state.

He noted that the artisans on completion of the training would be empowered with necessary tools and a single digits loan payable in seven years.

The Governor while commending GIZ- SEDIN for contributing to the socio-economic development of the State in the past, promised that the state would continue to support the Agency to realised its objectives.

In his remarks, the Head of Programme, GIZ- SEDIN,Dattev Holloh, said GIZ was currently reviewing its programmes so as to align with the activities and strategies of the state government, just as it was undertaking several programmes and projects that focus on business enabling environment and local economic development.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: