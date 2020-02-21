Osun traditional rulers council suspends Oluwo for six months

Kindly Share This Story:

Suspension cannot stand – Oluwo

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun state traditional rulers council has suspended the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi for six months over his attempt to drag the institution into mud with his public conduct.

The council at its emergency meeting held at the Finance Building at the State Secretariat on Friday banned the monarch from attending its meetings and also constituted a committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun to further investigate the matter.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun said the decision was not because of alleged fight between the Oluwo and Agbowu but due to his conduct to other traditional rulers in Yorubaland, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alake of Egbaland and the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The Oluwo was alleged to have punched a fellow monarch, the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dhikurulahi Akinropo during a peace meeting at the instance of the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone XI, Bashir Makama at his office in the state on dispute between the monarch and members of Iwo traditional rulers council.

According to the Oba Adedotun, the council agreed that Oluwo need to conduct himself in a way that depict royalty.

He added that Oluwo must accord other traditional rulers within and outside the state the required respect.

“We all agreed that he should be suspended for six months. It is not because of his issue with the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, but because of his attitude towards other traditional rulers within and outside Osun state. He was disrespectful to the traditional rulers at the meeting and shown affront towards the Alaafin of Oyo, Alake of Egbaland, Oluwo-Oke and the Ooni of Ile-Ife. We believe enough is enough”.

“We also resolved that a ten-man committee would try to resolve the dispute between him and the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa and other warring parties. The Oluwo is also asked to refrain from speaking with the media on the matters”, he said.

It was gathered the monarch agreed to suspend him for six months after the votes overwhelmed others who proposed a three-month suspension for the monarch.

The meeting, Saturday Vanguard observed commenced around 11:30 am as the Agbowu arrived the venue with a neck collar strapped around his neck.

Sources inside the meeting confided in the medium that Oluwo denied punching the monarch but agreed they had altercation.

The Oluwo and Agbowu were led out of the meeting around 1:04pm by DSS operatives to allow the AIG give his evidence.

It was gathered that AIG Makama corroborated Oluwo’s claim that the duo had altercation but there was no physical assault on any of the monarch.

When asked of the possibility of CCTV evidence, the AIG was said to have claimed that the camera system does not cover his office.

However, the two monarchs Oluwo and Agbowu were later summoned back into the meeting around 2:42pm after the decision to suspend the Oluwo was taken.

When confronted with the decision, Oluwo was said to have declared that their suspension cannot stand.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Oba Akanbi said no one can suspend him, adding that when the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland refused to attend the meeting for two years, he was not condemned for it.

The over three hours meeting was chaired by Ooni Ogunwusi and attended by about 60 monarchs out of the 98 traditional rulers that constituted the council.

Some other monarchs at the meeting include, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, Olufon of Ifon-Osun, Oba Mahruf Magbegbeola, Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, Olowu-Kuta, Oba Hammed Makama, Elende of Eko-Ende, Oba Abdulrauf Abdullahi, Akirun of Ikirun, Oba Rauf Adedeji, Oludo of Ido-Osun, Oba Aderemi Adedapo and Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran.

I Was Not Suspended – Oluwo

Meanwhile, the Oluwo, in a statement issued by his media aide, Alli Ibrahim described as political his purported suspension from Osun State Traditional Council meeting held yesterday in Osogbo.

He said the point given by the council was porous, lacking logic and do not portray the revered traditional council in good light as they refused to address the allegation that he punched a monarch, the reason for the meeting.

Oba Akanbi said any suspension from the Osun State traditional council meeting is subject to the approval of the state government. He described the suspension as audio, stating it is unprofessional of the respected Osun State traditional council meeting to make such pronouncement without the approval of the state government.

Oluwo said the argument for the suspension was out of context, saying the reason the emergency meeting was summoned by the council was not addressed. Oluwo said he was surprised to note that his purported suspension for his conduct against certain traditional rulers is strange to the traditional institution’s book of history and will never stand.

He expressed disappointment that traditional council could be turned to an avenue of playing politics. He stated the highest level of injustice is for the council to say I was rude to the same Ooni who presided over a meeting where they said I was suspended.

“I was never suspended. The suspension reported by the media is just from the monthly Osun State Traditional Council meeting which is subject to the approval of the state government. It is sad to note that Osun State traditional council could be so political.

They said I was rude to Alake, Ooni and Alaafin. And the same Ooni presided over the same meeting that purportedly pronounced my suspension from the Osun State traditional council meeting. If this should stand, many monarchs will not be encouraged to regard the council. It is just an audio pronouncement and an insult to the state government without consultation by the council”

“We were invited to address the allegation that I punched another Oba. The AIG and the government officials presence came to the meeting as witnesses and gave account that I didn’t beat any Oba. May be because the truth from the witnesses didn’t go with their expectation, they hatched unfounded excuse to make an audio suspension”

“It is pure political and there are many things attached but we keep mute to see how far this will stand”

