By Shina Abubakar

TO improve the quality of education in Osun, the state government has raised an 11-man committee to review some of its policies to drive development in the sector.

The 11-man committee is chaired by Professor Olu Aina, former Registrar/Chief Executive, National Business and Technical Examinations Board, NABTEB.

Others are General Alani Akinrinade (retd), Prof Yemisi Obilade, Harvard-trained educationist and former Vice Chancelor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Prof Pai Obanya, Professor Ibidapo Obe, Dr Iyi Uwadiae, Prof Adeyemi, Mr. Akinropo Emmanuel, Mrs, M. O. Aluko-Olokun, Mr. Wakeel Ayinde and Mr. Folorunso Alao.

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, raised the committee after opening a two-day Roundtable Summit to review some of the extant policies on education in the state, with a view to strengthening the sector.

Governor Oyetola, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, disclosed that the roundtable is in furtherance of the Oyetola administration’s promise to run an all-inclusive government that is based on the people’s yearnings and needs.

