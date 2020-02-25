Osun Assembly holds public hearing on proposed death penalty for kidnappers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

Osun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, held a public hearing on the proposal of death penalty for kidnappers.

The state legislators had in their efforts to stem the spate of kidnapping, proposed death penalty for anybody found culpable of the act.

Stakeholders at the gathering commended the lawmakers for their stance on the menace which they described as a threat to socio-economic activities in the state and its environs.

Speaking at the public hearing, the speaker, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, expressed displeasure over the risen case of kidnapping saying “Osun has witnessed about 6 cases in 2020 alone but we are eager to nip it in the bud.

He said the existing penalty for capital offence like kidnapping were too minimal, “and that is why we deem it fit to promulgate another law that whoever is caught in kidnapping face death penalty.

“We as parents must continue to educate our children that there is no shortcut to success. The better way is preparation, hardwork and perseverance.

The state coordinator of Hunter Group of Nigeria, HGN, Mr. Hammed Nureni, urged the assembly to immediately pass the bill into law, saying kidnappers deserve no mercy.

He said kidnappers are ruthless and merciless to their victims and they deserve no lenient penalty.

Also, the Commandant of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, in Osun state, Mr. Bello Aderemi, backed the proposed bill, saying kidnappers have waisted many lives of their victims.

He advised members of the public to always divulge information for security operatives in order to respond swiftly to kidnappers, promising that his members would continue to support the present administration’s drive to keep the state safe.

But the representative of Catholic Church of Nigeria, Paul Kehinde, said the Catholic does not support death penalty for any offence, noting that only God can take human life.

