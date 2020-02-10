Breaking News
Osinbajo to attend ex-president Arap Moi burial on Tuesday

Osinbajo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the State Funeral for former President Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya, in Nairobi tomorrow.

Moi who died on Tuesday, 4th February, aged 95, was the second and longest-serving President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande in Abuja on Monday stated that Prof. Osinbajo would be joining other African Heads of State and world leaders expected at the occasion scheduled to hold at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The Vice President, who would be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials, is expected back in Nigeria later on Tuesday.

Vanguard

