VIDEO: Osinbajo graces Federal University, Dutse convocation amids cheers

• Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano also in attendance

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was treated to a rousing welcome as he arrived Jigawa State for the 5th convocation ceremony of the Federal University Dutse on Friday.

Osinbajo who was received at the airport by some students and the governor of Jigawa, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar will deliver a paper titled, “Facing The New Decade”.

His carnival-like reception made it impossible for his bus to easily motor past the chanting crowd, most of whom were chorusing Sai Baba, Sai Osinbajo.

Also present at the convocation is the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi; Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the convocation, chairman of the lecture, Bashir Dalhatu, praised the Vice President for his dedication to education.

“We are students and you have helped us,” he said, adding that, “As Nigerians we pray for you God to give you more energy and strengthen you to continue this very good work you have been doing. You have been serving Nigeria and humanity well,” he said.

Also speaking, Prof. Muhammad Bello Umar, an orator lauded Prof. Osinbajo for his all-round brilliance and his dedication to education and human development. He also noted that the Vice President has demonstrated his determination to ensure that Nigeria attains its potentials.

At least 786 students are graduating with degree in various disciplines out of which 52 students graduated with First Class, 291 with Second Class Upper, 338 Second Class Lower and 105 with 3rd class.

vanguard

