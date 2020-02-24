Oshiomhole’s men knock APC Govs Forum DG over memo

Kindly Share This Story:

…Asks Forum Chair to call him to order

By Omeiza Ajayi

Some chieftains of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, under the aegis of “Edo State APC Stakeholders” have lambasted the Director General, Progressive Governors Forum PGF, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, over an open memo he wrote to the Chief Bisi Akande-led National Reconciliation Committee, accusing the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of dictatorial tendencies.

Lukman in the memo which was made available to journalists on Sunday, had accused Oshiomhole of being chiefly responsible for the crisis in the APC, blaming his shortcomings on his alleged decision to surround himself with people from his state, Edo, who he described as sycophants.

“Part of the problem now is that he is surrounded by sycophants mainly from Edo State. Any attempt to help him through objective advice is condemned as betrayal especially when such advice come from people who were close to him. Many of those who claimed now to be his supporters and loyalists are people who only relate with him based on his position of power and capacity therefore to influence access to political positions. His success as a leader who is able to direct the party towards electoral victory is never their consideration except if they are the candidates,” Lukman had said.

However, in a counter statement, yesterday, Edo APC Stakeholders asked Lukman to withdraw his malicious statement against Oshiomhole or risk legal action.

“We find that statement as malicious as it was insulting and we have given the sycophantic DG of the Forum seven days to withdraw the offensive statement and apologise to Comrade Oshiomhole or risk a legal action,” the stakeholders demanded.

In the statement jointly signed by Chief Francis Inegbeneki and Alhaji Suleiman Bagudu, the stakeholders said Lukman has turned himself into a member of the opposition party, accusing him of doing the bidding of Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

They asked the Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to rein in Lukman, if he knew he didn’t approve of such utterances.

The statement read: “Whereas, the entire content of his so-called memo tantamount to arrant nonsense, he has, as a matter of fact, ceased being the DG of the Progressives Governors’ Forum from the day he decided to market his soul to those who were afraid of the on-going reforms in the APC being spearheaded by the Oshiomhole-led NWC.

“He obviously has turned himself to a PDP man, masquerading as an associate of APC governors.

“For so long, we have kept quiet to his tantrums against the APC National Chair, thinking that himself and his co-travelers, including Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, would turn a new leaf but they have persisted in their evil plot against Comrade Oshiomhole.

“Comrade Oshiomhole is not in the same category with small-minded men, like Lukman, who are making frantic efforts to please their pay masters.

“We are aware of his nocturnal visits to Edo Government House where he leaves with Ghana-Must-Go bags.

“If his memo is not full of mischief and motivated by compromised conscience that was not out to promote reconciliation, he should not have sent it to the press before making it available to the Committee members.

“The point we make is that a memo he had prepared for the Bisi Akande Committee should not have got to the press before members of the Committee.

“To appreciate how mischievous the so-called Lukman is, he delved into Edo State politics to appease his pay master when he claimed the National Chairman is surrounded by sychophants in Edo as result of which he (National Chairman) does not take advice.

READ ALSO:

“If he does not know, the biggest sycophants around Oshiomhole were his (Lukman’s) friends-Obaseki and Philip Shaibu-who are his links to Edo State Government House. These two people decieved Oshiomhole into giving them power and today they want to kill all the leaders in Edo due to their desperation for a second term.

“We advise Lukman to continue to cultivate his new farm in Obaseki and Shaibu but he should stop insulting Oshiomhole or APC leaders because they are not on the same political pedestal.

“If he wants to be the National Chairman of the APC, he should wait for the next national convention to contest. But he should first test his popularity in his home state by running for councillorship position and see if he will win.

“We use this opportunity to also call on the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to call his DG to order unless he is the one fueling the insults against Comrade Oshiomhole.

“It is even an insult on the governors to see their national chairman being attacked persistently by their DG. It is uncalled for and unacceptable to us.

“Edo APC will not tolerate any attempt to take Oshiomhole for granted by bread-and-butter men like Lukman.

“We will soon expose all Lukman’s dealings with the Edo State government and the world will know how deceitful he is. Indeed, Lukman lacks the moral standing to talk about Oshiomhole. He should go and contest election or keep his mouth shut.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: