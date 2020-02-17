Oshiomhole: ‘Save Edo, we don’t want to go the way of Bayelsa, Zamfara, others’

Kindly Share This Story:

More party chieftains call for Oshiomhole’s sack

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to rue the loss of the Bayelsa governorship election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), party chieftains and leaders in Edo State have called on the Presidency and the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) to rein in the embattled National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to avert a repeat of the sad development in the state.

The party chieftains, who spoke in separate interviews in Benin City, said the bulk of the blame should fall on the feet of Comrade Oshiomhole whose recklessness and choice of personal preference over established conventions and regulations continue to bring woes upon the party.

Calling for the sack of Comrade Oshiomhole by the APC leadership to forestall a reoccurrence of the avoidable loss, the worried party members specifically warned that the APC may lose Edo, like Zamfara, Rivers and Bayelsa if nothing is urgently done to check the excesses of the National Chairman.

According to Prince Austin Eweka, an APC Chieftain in Edo South, “The damage was done by Comrade Oshiomhole is incalculable. As in Bayelsa, so it was in Taraba, in Zamfara and in Rivers because top officials of the party subverted established norms for personal interest.”

He said Comrade Oshiomhole is manipulating the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to do the party grave disservice.

Another party leader in Edo Central, Theo Okoh noted, “It is quite saddening that our party, the APC lost Bayelsa State to the PDP. But if the truth must be told, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party is the architect of this present predicament and must be held accountable for this failure.”

Okoh continued, “His carelessness, highhandedness, greed and penchant for illegality has continued to earn the party more woes than glory. These made the party lose Zamfara, Rivers, and now Bayelsa and we are scared that Edo is next in line for these serial losses. We are certain that Oshiomhole, in his egoistic nature would never consider resignation, which is the most honourable thing to do, hence we are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, APC Governors’ Forum and the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) to compel him to do so or ensure his sack to forestall the recurrence of these self-inflicted pains”

“Instead of crying foul, Comrade Oshiomhole should be sober and apologise to the APC for taking laws into his hands, neglecting all established conventions and regulations for screening and presentation of candidates. The APC must do away with the person of Adams Oshiomhole if it must win future elections, especially in Edo, which is currently the only APC South-South State.”

