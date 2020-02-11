Oshiomhole has not endorsed any governorship candidate ― Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has stated that the National Chairman of the party Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has not endorsed any aspirant to succeed the incumbent governor of the State Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Ize-Iyamu said this while speaking with journalists in Benin on Tuesday.

He decried the high level of intolerance among some APC members especially against those who were not supporting the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki describing such action as ‘political immaturity’.

He said, “Shockingly, the National Chairman of the party is not supporting any of the governorship aspirants. I think support can only come in when a Candidate emerges. What is important is to reach out to those across the divide and talk to the party leaders across the State.

“Crisis is not new in political parties. You solve them amicably. You do not take crisis to a level where future relationship becomes impossible. I just think that there should be some level of maturity.

“It’s unfortunate that what we are seeing in Edo State shows political immaturity. Those who are politically mature realize that this is not the way to go. you must be tolerant of opposing views.

“It is ridiculous that even within your party, people cannot hold rally without darts coming from your own party. It’s shameful We can’t hold rally without darts

“We must understand that every office has a tenure whether as a party chairman or a governor. He (Obaseki) has a right to run for a second term. Whether he gets it or he will not get it, depending on the party and the members. Yes, if he wants to aspire, he can try. but, your getting the ticket cannot be automatic.

The governorship aspirant recalled that while he was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he never envisage the level of militancy coming from APC.

“We did rallies across the State while in PDP, except in one incident when they tried to molest my wife in Edo North Senatorial district of the State.

“The honest truth is that the number of those fermenting crisis in APC is are getting ashamed by the day. The elders among them are saying no, this is too childish and we can’t continue like this”, he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

